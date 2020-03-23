Educational resources to keep children entertained at home amid COVID-19

Breaking News
by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Finding ways to keep kids entertained during these difficult times can be challenging.

There are many educational resources that can help children not fall behind in school while still keeping them entertained at home.

In the links provided below, you will find a variety of websites that give access to at-home activities, STEM-based activities, and learning resources for different subjects.

With school closures, parents can help kids get ahead for success in the classroom by using the following links provided by SISD for students PK-12.

Click on the button that corresponds to the grade level you are searching for:

PK-5th Grade
6th-12th Grade
Pre-K Mobile Apps

