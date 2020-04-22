Eastwood High School Principal retires after working 29 years in public education

Eastwood High School Principal David Boatright announced that he will retired at the end of June.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Eastwood High School Principal David Boatright announced that he will be retiring at the end of June 2020, according to the Ysleta Independent School District.

The Ysleta Independent School District said that Mr. Boatright has been with the district for 22 years and three of those years he served as the principal for Eastwood High School.

“Retirement to me is not what I am retiring from, but what I am retiring to,” Boatright said. “I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to work in the Ysleta Independent School District for most of my professional career.”

Boatright has worked 29 years in public education.

According to a news release, Boatright’s first job began in 1991 as a P.E. teacher at Irvin High School, where he remained for two years before moving to Eastwood High School in 1993 to coach and teach social studies, YISD said.

In 2007, he became an assistant principal at Montwood High School, then returned to Ysleta ISD in 2012.

During his 29 years in public education, Boatright spent 21 years in the Eastwood Learning Community, serving as a world history teacher, world geography teacher, wrestling coach, Eastwood High School assistant principal, and Eastwood Middle School principal before assuming leadership of Eastwood High School in 2017, YISD said.

According to YISD, Boatright’s knowledge and secondary curriculum helped to successfully navigate an extensive two-year, $93 million renovations of Eastwood High School.

The bond-funded renovation was completed earlier this school year, marked by a festive campus celebration that featured past principals, noted alumni, and student-led tours of the school’s impressive, state-of-the-art academic, athletic, and fine arts facilities, a press release said.

The Class of 2020 now serves as Boatright’s final graduating class, during an extraordinary spring semester marked by school closures and stay-home orders due to COVID-19.

“Thank you, Eastwood High School, for the friendships and lessons learned,” Boatright added, in his typical jovial and lighthearted manner. “I salute you!”