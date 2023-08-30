UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Eastlake High School.

“Hello, this is Gilbert Martinez, principal of Eastlake High School. I am informing you that district police are lifting the lockdown at our campus. No weapon was found, and there is no evidence of a viable threat to students or the campus. Police are releasing classrooms individually, and students are guided to the cafeteria to pick up lunch. Students will continue their day on a modified schedule.

As a precaution, extra police will remain on campus for the day. We thank you for your patience as police take the time to thoroughly investigate the situation and ensure the safety of students and staff. Thank you also to our community for openly sharing information with us so we can work together to keep our schools and community safe. Thank you for your continued trust and support of Eastlake High School and Team SISD.”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Eastlake High School campus has been placed on lockdown, according to Socorro Independent School District officials.

In a phone message, they released the following:

“The school remains on lockdown as a precaution due to a report that a student overheard a rumor of an individual allegedly having a weapon on campus. At this time in the investigation, no weapon has been found. Police are continuing their work to ensure the safety of students and staff. Parents, please remember that during a lockdown, we cannot allow anybody onto the campus or allow students to leave the school as the investigation continues. Students are under the supervision of faculty and staff. We will provide an update once more information becomes available. Thank you for your continued trust and support of Eastlake High School and Team SISD.”

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation of this lockdown and released the following: “Sheriff’s Office units were dispatched to assist the SISD police in a school lockdown. Currently, SISD will assume the role of the primary agency, and there is no ongoing threat to the school. The school has been secured as a precautionary measure at this time. SISD will issue a formal statement shortly.”

No other information has been made public.

This developing story will be updated when more information is available.