Easter Bunny to visit Cielo Vista Mall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Easter Bunny is coming to Cielo Vista Mall between Mid-March and early April.

The mall will provide a safe and socially distanced area for families as part of the Bunny Photo experience at the shopping center. The bunny arrives on Thursday, March 18 and will be available for photos until Saturday, April 3.

The public is encouraged to make reservations and photos can be taken Monday through Saturday between noon and 7 p.m. On Sunday, photos will be available between noon and 6 p.m.