EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Water on the scene of a huge water main break.

Happening near the intersection of Saul Kleinfield and Pebble Hills.

Water gushing several feet into the air. According to El Paso Water, a contractor hit an 8-inch line.

13 customers are currently being affected.

No word on how long it will take to repair. We will have updates as they become available.