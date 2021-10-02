East El Paso stabbing sends two to local hospital, two others injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) continues to investigate a stabbing on the city’s east side that sent two people to the hospital, and left two others with injuries.

According to EPPD officials, officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command Center were sent to a home along the 1300 block of Trudy Elaine. When they arrived, they found two people with stab wounds, and another two with what they describe as ‘other injuries.’

Police add that a second call came from a home along the 1300 block of Vista Granada, however that call also involved persons from the address of the primary incident.

Initial reports from investigators is that the stabbing is “family violence related,” but did not elaborate further.

Officials say they will be releasing more information as soon as investigators gather more facts of the case.

Look for a full update in our newscasts and here on KTSM.com

