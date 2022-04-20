EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The shooting of a woman in desert in Far-East El Paso may have been accidental, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) complaint affidavit obtained by KTSM.

The complaint affidavit for 24-year-old Efrain Orozco reveals how a day in the desert, target shooting, turned into a tragic accident; and the entire incident was caught on 21-year-old Karina Isabel Tobias’ cell phone.

According to the affidavit, Orozco shares that he, Tobias and a group of friends were shooting in a desert area around the 14400 block of Montwood Drive in Far East El Paso, on Sunday, April 10th.

After extensive questioning by detectives, Orozco revealed what happened that afternoon.

Officials share Orozco told detectives he and the group were shooting a .45 caliber handgun and a ‘Ak-47 Type’ rifle.

At some point during the afternoon, Orozco and Tobias gathered at the tailgate of his pickup truck, where he says he ejected the clip on the .45, thinking that the gun was unloaded.

Tobias began recording on her cell phone and Orozco pointed the gun at her and pulled the trigger, striking her in the head.

Orozco told investigators “he panicked, dropping everything,” and putting Tobias in his truck and driving her to the closest hospital, the Hospitals of Providence’ Eastside Campus.

It was there that EPPD officers detained Orozco in the emergency room, handing him over to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit members. Detectives returned to the desert area and recovered Tobias’ cell phone.

Tobias was later transferred to Del Sol Medical for further treatment of her wound. Tobias died as a result of her injuries on April 12. Her family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with expenses.

On Monday, April 18, EPCSO Detectives – with help from Homeland Security – were able to retrieve and view the incident video on Tobias’ phone.

On said video, it is shown that the Defendant is standing directly in front of the cell phone. Defendant reaches down and to his right, and appears to grab a handgun, then points the handgun towards the area of the phone and the operator of the phone. The Defendant says something that is inaudible, followed by the sound of a gunshot, and the phone falling before the video ends. EPCSO Affidavit

On Tuesday, April 19, Orozco was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a charge of murder, and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

RELATED STORIES:

EPCSO arrests suspect in woman’s shooting death

Woman shot in Far East El Paso desert

Efrain Orozco – Mug shot courtesy EPCSO

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.