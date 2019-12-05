East El Paso church vandalized, photos show several broken windows and other damages

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An East El Paso church was vandalized and according to the church’s pastor, the incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

The St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, which is located on

10970 Bywood Dr., posted several photos on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon showing smashed windows and broken doors.

According to the Catholic church, no one was hurt during the incident.

Investigators have not given a reason as to why the church may have been the target of vandals.

A pastor said the case is being investigated by several law enforcement agencies including the F.B.I. and Homeland Security.

The F.B.I. confirmed on Twitter that they are working together with both the El Paso Police and Fire Departments.

.@FBIElPaso is working jointly with @EPPOLICE @EPTXFire to identify the individual(s) responsible for the criminal acts committed at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church this morning. If anyone has any info, please call us at (915) 832-5000 or CrimeStoppers at (915) 566-8477. — FBI El Paso (@FBIElPaso) December 5, 2019

