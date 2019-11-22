East El Paso bar temporarily shut down after authorities discover several law violations

The Spot Bar was issued a temporary restraining order after authorities said the bar was violating several laws.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)) – An East El Paso bar has been shut down temporarily for allegedly breaking several violations set by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission — including not operating without a license.

The Spot Bar, also known as Turnt 2.0, is located at 1510 Bengal Dr. Suite B.

Owners of the bar were issued a temporary restraining order after authorities received information that the bar was allegedly operating without a license and that it stayed open until the early hours of the morning.

According to a press release, since June of 2019, officers with the El Paso Police Department and officers with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission have documented repeated illegal incidents occurring at the establishment.

Some of those alleged incidents that were reported included, the sale of liquor without a permit, consumption of alcoholic beverages by minors, and the bar operating until 5 a.m.

Texas law doesn’t allow bars to operate past 2:15 a.m.

Officials also said that law enforcement officers have responded to approximately 100 calls for service regarding alcohol-related offenses, assaults, and other alleged crimes committed at the bar.

The County Attorney’s Office filed a request for a temporary restraining order against the Spot, its owners, and the manager of the bar on Thursday.

A judge approved the temporary restraining order after considering all of the evidence, officials said.

“We want to thank all the law enforcement agencies who worked so hard with us in this effort to make our community safer,” said County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal.

According to documents, the temporary restraining order stipulates:

The owners of the bar, the managers and associates should not operate The Spot as a business located at 1510 Bengal Dr.

The Spot is closed immediately and must not operate in any capacity until the temporary restraining order expires;

No business may operate at 1510 Bengal Dr., Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79935 for the duration of the order;

The temporary restraining order will remain in effect until Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, when a hearing for Temporary Injunction is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at the 243rd District Court.