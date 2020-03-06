Breaking News
LIVE: SXSW CANCELED: 2020 festival will not be held amid COVID-19 concerns

East El Paso Alamo Draft House officially under construction

Local

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some thought it wasn’t going to happen, but it’s happening. The Alamo Draft House in East El Paso is now officially under construction.

The Alamo Draft House Cinema website shared pictures of the construction progress for the new theatre.

“Our construction crew has been working tirelessly day and night, even with our crazy weather they are dedicated to making it happen. Not even snow can slow us down!,” the Alamo Draft House website read.

As previously reported in November of last year, County Commissioner Carlos Leon announced in an email that El Paso would be getting a second location of the popular movie theatre in East El Paso.

According to the website, the location will be at Loop 375 and Pellicano Drive.

Officials say your patience has not been in vain, and the construction project is now back on track and will be ready for El Pasoans to enjoy soon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

PDN bridge shut down after large presence of Cuban migrants waiting in Juárez asked to cross into El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "PDN bridge shut down after large presence of Cuban migrants waiting in Juárez asked to cross into El Paso"

construction worker shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "construction worker shortage"

Monster Jam driver surprises Fort Bliss students with gym makeover

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monster Jam driver surprises Fort Bliss students with gym makeover"

EPISD students compete in Special Olympics at Burges High School

Thumbnail for the video titled "EPISD students compete in Special Olympics at Burges High School"

El Paso Voter Turnout on Super Tuesday 6

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Voter Turnout on Super Tuesday 6"

Shooting at Juarez airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shooting at Juarez airport"
More Local
Live Radar Link Banner