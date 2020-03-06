East El Paso Alamo Draft House officially under construction

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some thought it wasn’t going to happen, but it’s happening. The Alamo Draft House in East El Paso is now officially under construction.

The Alamo Draft House Cinema website shared pictures of the construction progress for the new theatre.

“Our construction crew has been working tirelessly day and night, even with our crazy weather they are dedicated to making it happen. Not even snow can slow us down!,” the Alamo Draft House website read.

As previously reported in November of last year, County Commissioner Carlos Leon announced in an email that El Paso would be getting a second location of the popular movie theatre in East El Paso.

According to the website, the location will be at Loop 375 and Pellicano Drive.

Officials say your patience has not been in vain, and the construction project is now back on track and will be ready for El Pasoans to enjoy soon.