EL PASO, Texas – Earth Day will be celebrated this Friday, that is why the Harmony Science Academy will be hosting their first annual Earth Day 5K Run/Walk Saturday, April 23.

“We want to take this opportunity to raise awareness of the environmental practices we are incorporating at Harmony Science Academy, and teach individuals how to incorporate these healthier environmentally conscious alternatives into their daily lives.” said Francisco Rivera, Engagement Coordinator.”

During the event Harmony Science Academy will educate the community on composting and other permaculture practices that will reduce waste production, energy intake, and nitrogen runoff into our water supply.

If you’re planning to attend, the price to enter is $25 for 18 and over and $15 for 18 and under. Early registration is happening now until April 19. Late registration begins April 20-23 with a $5 increase in price. To register, click here.

