Early voting to open for 2019 General Election

Texas voters can expect to see ten propositions for the state on their ballot, however for El Pasoans, the proposal for the public safety bond is included as well as a special election vote.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Voters in Texas along with community members in El Paso will get to cast their early votes for the 2019 General Election ballot.



“Democracy only works if people are voting right? We can only hold our elected officials accountable if we are regularly voting and we have enough people sharing their opinions and their voices are being heard so that the people who are representing us are actually representing the city as a whole,” El Pasoan Marcos Munoz said.



With early voting set to open on Monday, there are some advantages. For example, voters can visit any early voting location.

“So say for people that moved, it might be really far away so early voting is your chance to go vote wherever you want. You can go to Bassett I believe and early vote there as well,” El Pasoan Aaron Fernandez said.



The ballot will include a major proposition for the City of El Paso which is the proposed public safety bond.



As we’ve reported, the proposed bond would issue over $413 million in general obligation bonds to fund the El Paso Police and Fire Department.



City leaders have said that would lead to higher taxes.



Munoz said he’s more interested in the special election for the city council seat in district three, currently held by Cassandra Hernandez, “So in my district in particular, Cassandra Hernandez got kind of, I think kicked out probably not in the best way possible and so I think giving her a chance to restate her case and making sure that the person that I feel I want to be representing me is actually representing me is important.”



Although there’s some people who are iffy about heading to the polls, Munoz said each vote can make a difference, “Reminding them that if you want to see something different and change, you have to go out and make your voice count.”

Early voting will run from October 21st to November 1st. Election day will be held on November 5th.



For a list for all of the early locations, click here.