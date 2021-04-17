Early voting in May 1 election begins Monday

A view of El Paso and Ciudad Juarez on October 24, 2020 taken from El Paso, Texas.(Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The May 1 elections are two weeks away and early voting will soon begin.

There are several elections to watch for but there is much focus on school board races in the El Paso and Socorro Independent School Districts. The public can find early voting stations on the county’s website.

The following are on the ballot:

El Paso Independent School District board trustees Bob Geske and Chuck Taylor do not appear to be running for reelection, according to the district’s website. Trustees Josh Acevedo and Diane M. Dye will be competing to keep their seats on the school board.

In the District 1 race, candidates Leah Hanany, Jennie Tipton Lasley, Arturo Dominguez and Kirstin J. Perez will compete for Geske’s seat.

In District 3, Acevedo will face challengers Leslie Hoard and Cindy Hernandez.

In District 4, Dye will face challengers Fainot Pierre, Betty Ann Halliburton, Frances De Santos Whitaker and Claudia Soto.

In District 5, candidates Stephen W. Hayes Sr., Vanessa Betts, Willeta I. Corbett, Israel Irrobali and Jerome Tilghman will compete for Taylor’s seat.

Socorro Independent School District board trustees Cynthia ‘Cindy’ Najera, Angelica Rodriguez, Paul Guerra and Gary Gandara are in races to keep their seat. Each faces at least one challenger.

In the District 2 race, Najera faces challengers William Carrasco, Jack Duncan Jr., and Veronica J. Esparza.

In the District 3 race, Rodriguez faces challengers Ricardo O. Castellano, Jaime Hernandez, and Fancy Adams.

In the District 4 race, Guerra faces challenger Jaime Martinez.

In the District 5 race, Gandara faces challenger Pablo Alfonso Barrera.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.