Early voting ends, election for EPISD school board seat Saturday

Local

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Early voting is over in the June 5 election and soon, the El Paso Independent School District will have a new school board trustee.

District 5 candidates Vanessa Betts and Israel Irrobali are in a competition for the school board seat. The winner will replace Chuck Taylor, who did not file for reelection. Taylor has also endorsed Betts.

El Paso County Elections Department data shows a little more than 3.5 percent of eligible voters in the election participated in early voting. There are 31,687 registered voters in EPISD’s District 5 and 1,133 voted during the early voting period.

Election day is Saturday and polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

For information on where to vote, visit the El Paso County Elections Department’s website.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Last day for early voting

Aaron Jones flexes custom-made Taco Tote cleats in Green Bay

Police officers needed

Texas legislative overview

Former EPPD officer denied entry into Detroit police academy

Women-owned picnic business in El Paso offers customizable, affordable experience

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link