Early voting ends, election for EPISD school board seat Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Early voting is over in the June 5 election and soon, the El Paso Independent School District will have a new school board trustee.

District 5 candidates Vanessa Betts and Israel Irrobali are in a competition for the school board seat. The winner will replace Chuck Taylor, who did not file for reelection. Taylor has also endorsed Betts.

El Paso County Elections Department data shows a little more than 3.5 percent of eligible voters in the election participated in early voting. There are 31,687 registered voters in EPISD’s District 5 and 1,133 voted during the early voting period.

Election day is Saturday and polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

For information on where to vote, visit the El Paso County Elections Department’s website.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.