EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – With Easter landing on Sunday, April 17, the celebratory spirit of Spring came early at Del Sol Medical Center.







Nurses and staff at Del Sol Medical Center teamed up with the Easter Bunny to make dozens of baskets for children in the El Paso community.

Staff from the telemetry and progressive care units collected the treats and toys, as well as packaged about 80 baskets. The gifts were then delivered by the staff, along with the Easter Bunny, to the Child Crisis Center of El Paso and the Lee and Beulah Moor Children’s Home.

