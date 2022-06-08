EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Dept. is investigating a shooting that took place early Wednesday morning in West El Paso.

Authorities confirmed it happened on the 6900 block of Canyon View near Resler.

The victim has been identified as an 18-year-old man who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

El Paso Police, as of Wednesday morning, say that the victim is not cooperating with their investigation into the shooting.

EPPD has not stated whether they have identified a suspect or have anyone in custody.

KTSM will continue to follow this story throughout the day both on-air and online.