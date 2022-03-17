EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Early Matters El Paso, an action network of the El Paso Collaborative for Academic Excellence (EPCAE), is hosting a free childcare resource fair and early childhood education forum on Saturday, March 26.

The fair, located at 11670 Chito Samaniego Drive, begins at 9:30 A.M., the forum will begin at 11 A.M. This event is open to the entire El Paso community and families who may need assistance with childcare (including after school care) are especially encouraged to attend.

At 9:30 A.M., local organizations will provide resources and information to families with children. Then at 11 A.M., local leaders in early childhood education will participate in a panel discussion about the state of early childhood education in the El Paso community.

These include Dr. Sylvia Acosta, CEO of YWCA El Paso del Norte Region, Leila Melendez, CEO of Workforce Solutions Borderplex, and Dr. Veronica Vijil, superintendent of Fabens Independent School District. On-site childcare will be provided for children ages 3-10 years old.

This event is a place for families where they will learn about critical childcare resources, including free and reduced cost childcare programs, in the El Paso community, so they do not want to miss out, according to officials with Early Matters El Paso.

