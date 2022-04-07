EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Canutillo Independent School District is inviting all families with children entering pre-K and kinder for its 5th annual Family Engagement Conference: The Future is Now, where parents and guardians can learn about the early childhood education program at Canutillo ISD.



A child’s early years are the foundation for his or her future development. Providing a strong base for lifelong learning and learning

abilities, including cognitive and social development is an essential building block of a child’s future success. Sandra Carrillo, Canutillo ISD early childhood and new teacher coordinator

Canutillo ISD officials share that, the early childhood education programs are inspired by the Reggio Emilia philosophy with a focus on nurturing young children’s social and emotional well-being to build essential life skills that promote future academic success and develop strong well-rounded individuals.

Teachers learn alongside their students and guide them towards areas that peak their interest and curiosity. They nurture exploration, discovery and problem solving through continued observation and growth tracking.

During the conference, families will have the opportunity to hear from early childhood educators from the District about the programs as well as engage in hands-on learning activities with their children at various sessions focused on early childhood literacy, writing, math, science and social emotional development.

District personnel will be onsite to answer questions regarding the program and registration.

For more information on the district, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.