EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputies say they got to celebrate National Coffee with a Deputy Day at three locations throughout El Paso County.

Deputies say their mission during the event is to break down the barriers between law enforcement officers and the citizens they serve. Officials say the event allows citizens to discuss issues and learn more about each other.

Deputies say they also want to build trust in person while having real conversations about issues that really matter to El Paso County citizens.

Deputies from Northwest Patrol Station met at Speedy’s” restaurant in Canutillo. Community Service Deputies met at Cotton Eye Joe’s Restaurant located at 1591 N FM RD. Clint, TX 79936, Ensenada Restaurant located at 14281 Montana Ave Ste., 8, El Paso, TX 79938 and Starbucks Coffee located at 1881 Joe Battle Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936.

