Dutch Bros Coffee opens El Paso location

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Coffee lovers now have a new place to try in El Paso.

The popular Dutch Bros Coffee opened a location in West El Paso on Wednesday located at 7727 Paseo Del Norte Blvd.

According to the company website, a second location is opening soon at 12221 Eastlake Boulevard in Far East El Paso, at the new Eastlake Marketplace.

A recent location opened in Las Cruces. Hours of operation are from 5 am to 11 pm.

Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas and more.

