Duranguito preservationists file for a rehearing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Preservationists fighting the city’s planned arena in the Duranguito neighborhood are not giving up.

Advocates held a news conference this morning to announce that they are filing a motion for rehearing of a key legal case tied to the project with the Texas Supreme Court.

You will remember the State Supreme Court denied advocates another request for a rehearing late last month.

In a statement sent to us, City Attorney Karla Neiman says, “We are not surprised by the opposition’s continued efforts to further prolong the litigation which unfortunately continues to delay the project, increase the cost to taxpayers and impacts our community’s economic development.”

According to the City Attorney, the city has already spent a little over 1.7 million dollars in litigations related to the arena.