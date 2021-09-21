Duo arrested after allegedly stealing, dumping car north of Horizon City

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two men are in custody after allegedly stealing a car, abandoning it in the desert north of Horizon City and running away from El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputies.

According to EPCSO officials , on Monday, September 20th, Deputies from the Peter J Herrera Patrol Station in Clint were dispatched to the intersection of Springdale and Lavina Streets in the Lakeway Neighborhood in reference to the theft of a vehicle.

“While patrolling the area, deputies located the stolen vehicle along the 15500 block of Horizon Boulevard,” EPCSO officials shared. “The suspects then drove into the desert area and fled on foot.”

With a combined effort from Texas DPS Air Support, deputies from the Montana and Peter J. Herrera Patrol Stations were able to locate and arrest of both men without incident.

23 year old Kevin Kelly and 22 year old Anthony Ruiz are both charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Evading Arrest-Detention.

The duo were subsequently booked into the El Paso County Jail, each with a $12,000 bond.

