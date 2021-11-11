Due to increase in COVID-19 cases, Canutillo ISD temporarily shifts to remote learning for 2 campuses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Faced with an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases at Canutillo Middle School and Jose Damian Elementary, Canutillo Independent School District (CISD) officials announced that precautionary measures will be taken for these two campuses.

As part of the district’s proactive mitigation efforts – and in conjunction with the City of El Paso Department of Public Health – the students will participate in remote conferencing from home on Friday, November 12, 2021.

Both campuses will not have in-person learning in order for the schools to be cleaned and sanitized. As per TEA guidelines, remote conferencing can be done by the teacher of record as long as they are not teaching in-person and remote learners at the same time. All teachers and students will report back to campus on Monday, November 15, 2021. Canutillo isd officials

Canutillo ISD officials added that the district will continue to work closely with the El Paso Department of Public Health to ensure the safety of our students, staff, and community.

