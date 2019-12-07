Driver involved in deadly crash near West El Paso Elementary school to not face any charges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The driver who struck and killed a 7-year-old girl near a West El Paso elementary school will not be charged, according to the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office.

In October, Alexa Barrera was hit and killed in front of Oran Roberts Elementary School as she was walking to school in the early morning.

Police said, the 7-year-old was walking with her 14-year-old sister, who was also hit but did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the case was declined because the DA determined that after careful review the crash was “an unfortunate accident,” and that “the accident did not involve criminal intent.”