EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Fabens man is in critical condition after a high speed crash on I-10 early Monday morning.

According to officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), 26-year-old Miguel Angel Ortiz was behind the wheel of a 2018 Nissan Rogue, headed eastbound on the shoulder of I-10 near Eastlake in Far-East El Paso.

As Ortiz approached the area around the Eastlake exit that is under construction, he collided with a construction barrel and barrier.

EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigation (STI) Unit says that speed was a contributing factor in the wreck.

Ortiz was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

STI continues their investigation into the wreck.

