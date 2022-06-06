EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Fabens man is in critical condition after a high speed crash on I-10 early Monday morning.
According to officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), 26-year-old Miguel Angel Ortiz was behind the wheel of a 2018 Nissan Rogue, headed eastbound on the shoulder of I-10 near Eastlake in Far-East El Paso.
As Ortiz approached the area around the Eastlake exit that is under construction, he collided with a construction barrel and barrier.
EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigation (STI) Unit says that speed was a contributing factor in the wreck.
Ortiz was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
STI continues their investigation into the wreck.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
- One person in critical condition after stabbing in South Central
- The US is importing baby formula to help end supply shortage – what parents need to know
- Driver in critical condition after high speed wreck on I-10
- Judge: Extradited Chihuahua governor to stay in jail pending trial
- City Council votes to extend City Manager’s contract
- Florida hospital offers to discharge alleged malpractice victim’s bills in exchange for silence, daughter says