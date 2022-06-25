EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The driver of a late-model Jeep had to be extracted after a mid-morning wreck adjacent to the Sunland Park exit ramp.

The wreck happened shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday morning, just off the Sunland Park exit ramp, directly below the Sunland Park Mall sign.

Emergency crews were forced to extract the driver from the structurally-damaged Jeep. The driver was transported to a local hospital, however there was no word if there were any passengers in the vehicle.

It is unclear how the 4-door-Jeep came to rest some 10 feet above the roadway, with guardrail and k-bar barriers along the outside shoulder of the exit ramp, all seemingly undamaged.

Police continue to investigate the wreck.





