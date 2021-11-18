Driver arrested after striking pedestrian, parked car, apartment in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As a result of the El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) Special Traffic Investigations unit, a man is behind bars after a mid-morning incident where he allegedly struck a pedestrian, a parked car and an apartment building.

EPPD officials share that shortly before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 17, a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 24-year-old Juset DeSantiago was headed south on San Juan Street in the Lower Valley. At the same time, 47-year-old Erika Cervantes was walking westbound to a trash dumpster.

For an unknown reason, DeSantiago’s Chevy began to head in Cervantes’ direction, knocking her down, then continuing to hit a parked Ford Escape, jumping a curb and hitting the apartment building.

Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and found Mr. DeSantiago passed out behind his vehicle. Mr. DeSantiago was then transported to Del Sol Hospital for treatment of a small spinal fracture. While at the hospital, Mr. DeSantiago consented to providing a specimen of his blood. Ms. Cervantes suffered serious injuries and was transported to University Medical Center for treatment and is listed in critical condition. el paso police department

EPPD officials say that DeSantiago was released from the hospital and was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on the charge of Possession of Marijuana <2OZ ($50.00 Bond) and Possession of Dangerous Drug ($450.00 Bond) both issued by Judge A. Nava.

Officials add that the Intoxication Assault charge is pending the blood results.



Photo by Ruben Espinoza | KTSM

