Drive-Time with Buzz, Mike and Tricia, El Paso’s morning radio voices

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — They are the recognizable voices that get El Paso moving in the mornings, even if you might not recognize their faces.

KTSM 9 News spoke with Mike Martinez and Tricia Martinez (no relation) of “Mike & Tricia in the Mornings” on KISS-FM, and Buzz Adams of KLAQ’s “The Buzz Adams Morning Show.”

Originally from Oklahoma, Adams started at “The Q” in 1992 after auditioning via cassette tape.

“When I came here, I didn’t know a single person, not one single person,” Adams told KTSM. “But now, I’ve got friends; I’ve got family; I’ve got my kids here.”

Along with his team of Lisa Sanchez, Brandon Coates and Joanna Barba, “The Buzz Adams Morning Show” offers up what they lovingly refer to as “barstool talk in the mornings.”

In the studio right next door, Mike Martinez — originally from the Rio Grande Valley — and Tricia Martinez — from El Paso — have spent about a decade-and-a-half as “work wife” and “work husband.”

“It’s pretty crazy,” Tricia told KTSM. “I can’t believe it’s been that long.”

The pair get up around 3 a.m. every day to be in the studio.

“You want to kill somebody when the alarm goes off,” Tricia chuckled. “That’s why we run on coffee.”

“I’m blessed to have a job that’s fun,” Mike added. “Not a lot of people can say that about their jobs. And I get paid for it … not as much as I should be, but I get paid for it.”

The trio of local hosts have been behind the microphone long enough to witness plenty of change within the radio industry.

“It used to be about radio,” Tricia said. “But now, it’s about radio and digital. I mean, we do social media; we do articles on our website.”

Mike agrees, saying that he’s seen it all during his time in radio.

“I’ve been in radio since 1980,” Mike said, who got his start after winning a DJ contest as a high school senior. “I’ve seen it go from cueing up records — anyone remember records? — to the digital age we are now. I’ve seen it all happen.”

Adams said when he first entered the radio business, he was told it was a dying medium.

“Their point was, ‘How long do you think radio is going to be around? People watch music videos now!'” he laughed. “This was like ’86.”

For the last few years, “The Buzz Adams Morning Show” has also aired in a handful of other West Texas markets, including in the Midland-Odessa area.

“It’s not a lot of extra money,” Adams chuckled. “In fact, I have to get up an hour earlier.”

The final hour of the show is El Paso-only, however.

“I do think it’s important to remain local, but I say this as somebody who broadcasts in two other markets,” Adams said. “There’s nothing like living in the town you’re broadcasting in.”

“It’s nice to hear people and wake up to people and be driven home by people on that radio that are from your town,” Mike said,

Tricia agreed, adding, “It lets people know that it’s not just some disembodied voice. We know what they’re going through. We know about the traffic situation on Mesa or the freeway.”

And as for the future of radio?

“Radio broadcasts have been going on for about 100 years,” Adams said. “I don’t know if they’re still going to be around for another 100 years, but I think there’s still some gas in the tank.”