Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 in El Paso now open to the general public

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has expanded its testing criteria at the drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites.

The new expansion now allows anyone in the general public who has symptoms to get tested.

“We are moving into the third phase of our testing and are now able to test the general community who are showing COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath, etc,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, El Paso City/County Health Authority. “The opportunity to expand testing will allow us to identify more COVID-19 positive cases in our community to isolate them and reduce the spread of the virus to others.”

Officials said that the testing is free and a physician’s order or insurance is not required.

However, staff may still ask for orders and insurance as a part of the process, officials said.

People with symptoms who want to get tested should not take any fever-reducing medications prior to the appointment, health officials said. If the testing criteria is not met then the appointment and/or specimen collection at the site will be denied, health officials said.

To make an appointment call (915) 212-0783 during operational hours of Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

The location of the collection specimen drive-thru site will be provided when the appointment is made.

Instructions will be provided for those awaiting their results.

Test results will be received between three (3) to seven (7) days.

Additional information is available at EPStrong.org.