Drive-thru gun buyback event happening this month in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The group New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence is teaming up with the Las Cruces Public Department to host a drive-thru gun buyback event this month.

It is scheduled to be held Saturday, March 13 at the East Mesa Public Safety Complex at 550 N. Sonoma Ranch Blvd. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to organizers.

Those who turn in handguns, shotguns, and rifles in working condition will be given gift cards raining in value from $100 to $250.

Though law enforcement will be on hand to ensure safety, organizers said “no questions will be asked” to turn in a gun and no ID will be required.

MORE INFO: