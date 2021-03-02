Drive-thru gun buyback event happening this month in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The group New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence is teaming up with the Las Cruces Public Department to host a drive-thru gun buyback event this month.
It is scheduled to be held Saturday, March 13 at the East Mesa Public Safety Complex at 550 N. Sonoma Ranch Blvd. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to organizers.
Those who turn in handguns, shotguns, and rifles in working condition will be given gift cards raining in value from $100 to $250.
Though law enforcement will be on hand to ensure safety, organizers said “no questions will be asked” to turn in a gun and no ID will be required.
MORE INFO:
- Firearms must be delivered unloaded, with clips or magazines removed and carried separately from firearms.
- Guns should be transported with the slide, or bolt, retracted and in an open position.
- The firearm should be placed in the trunk or backseat of your vehicle. Do not handle the firearm at the event or while in your vehicle. When you arrive, an officer will retrieve the weapon from your vehicle.
- Ammunition and explosives will not be accepted.
- Since LCPD and New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence are relying on anonymity, photography or video is discouraged.
- Juveniles and others not permitted to carry firearms should refrain handling a firearm.
- State law requires private sales of firearms to be processed through a licensed dealer who is required to conduct a federal background check on the buyer. No private transactions or sales will be permitted on premises.
- Any online solicitation of firearms – or the use of LCPD’s social media to solicit a transaction – is strictly prohibited. Anyone who uses LCPD’s social media to solicit a transaction may be banned from that site.
- Those who need assistance can contact an officer upon arrival.