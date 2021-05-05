Drinking-Water Week reminds us all about access to safe drinking water

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The American Water Works Association has celebrated Drinking Water Week for more than 40 years, this year from May 2-8, 2021.

In 1988, AWWA brought Drinking Water Week to the attention of the U.S. Government and formed a coalition along with the League of Women Voters, the Association of State Drinking Water Administrators, and the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Whether you need it to cool off from a workout or wash your hands – water is essential.

Christina Montoya from El Paso Water believes the pandemic shined a light on the importance of safe drinking water this year. There are hundreds of El Paso Water employees who work hard every day to make sure you have high-quality drinking water delivered on-demand, straight to your tap.

To ensure the water is safe to drink, El Paso Water goes through robust, multi-step treatment processes at their plants.

Montoya says the water services collect 45,000 samples from our water treatment plants and the distribution system to perform 370,000 tests every year.

Customers can call 915-594-5733 or visit epwater.org and click on our water, then water quality.

