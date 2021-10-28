‘A Drag Queen Christmas’ arrives for Holiday Season at the Plaza Theatre

MARBLE FALLS, TX – MARCH 16: Alyssa Edwards reacts to the talent show during Camp TAZO on March 16, 2019 in Marble Falls, Texas. TAZO partners with drag star Alyssa Edwards to host overnight camp for adults to break from routine and explore the unexpected. (Photo by Sasha Haagensen/Getty Images for TAZO)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Christmas is arriving early for fans of drag.

A shining cast of all-stars from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will share the stage for “A Drag Queen Christmas” on December 9 at the Plaza Theatre.

Hosts Trinity The Tuck and Monet X Change, co-winners of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars 4,” will welcome Shea Coulee, winner of “All-Stars 5,” and Kylie Sonique Love, crowned winner of “All-Stars 6” just last month.

The star-studded cast also features dance queen and “Drag Race: Season 11” runner-up Brooke Lynn Hytes, who now hosts “Drag Race Canada”; Crystal Methyd, the quirky runner-up on “Season 12”; and “Season 12” Miss Congeniality, the soft-spoken but fierce Heidi N Closet.

Jan Sport, of “Season 12” and “All-Stars 6,” too!

And Alyssa Edwards, who hails from Mesquite, Texas, and is arguably one of the best-known drag queens in the world, will also perform. She’s an “O.G.,” appearing on Season 5 and All-Stars 2.

Top, personality and Drag Queen Monét X Change performs during Drive’N Drag at Westfield Garden State Plaza Mall on July 17, 2020 in Paramus, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images); Above left, Alyssa Edwards attends the “Alyssa, Memoirs Of A Queen” Gala night at Vaudeville Theatre on June 10, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images); Above center, Kylie Sonique Love attends the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 Finale Press at The Bourbon Room on Sept. 1, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for VH1); Above right, Jan attends the Paramount+ RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars S6 premiere at Drive n’ Drag at Randall’s Island Park on June 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Paramount+); Above, Crystal Methyd attends ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12’ meet the queens at TRL Studios on February 26, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for VH1 “RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

The show promises a “magical night of fun with holiday classics and naughty shenanigans.”

Many of these “Ru Girls” are no strangers to the Sun City. In fact, they’ve been spoiling El Paso fans of “Drag Race” all this year, thanks to Touch Bar in East El Paso.

Nearly all cast members and other wildly popular “Drag Race” contestants have either performed there in recent months or will perform in the coming weeks, including Kylie Sonique Love, who takes the Touch stage on Nov. 5.

Symone, the winner of “Season 13,” was crowned in April and performed at Touch Bar last week.

“Drag Race” alum Heidi N Closet performs April 18, 2021 at Touch Bar in East El Paso (Fernie Ortiz/KTSM)

“There is nowhere in El Paso where you can get that,” said Carlos Diaz De Leon, the owner of Touch Bar, which will host the official “Drag Queen Christmas After Party” at 11395 James Watt Drive.

Hosting drag shows is nothing new to Diaz De Leon, who’s been doing it many years. But its place in mainstream pop culture comes as a bit of a surprise.

“Drag is something that was taboo,” said Diaz De Leon, recalling shows confined to gay bars and nightclubs in Downtown El Paso. “We had the O.P. Now, we have the outlet.”

Touch Bar once called Downtown El Paso home itself, but it has since moved to a much bigger venue, replacing a sports bar with “the Southwest’s Premier Show Bar” in East Paso.

And for anyone who’s never been to a drag show, Diaz De Leon says: “Give it a shot. You never know.”

All ages are welcome to “A Drag Queen Christmas,” but be warned, this is part of the “The Naughty Tour.”

Tickets are available here. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show begins at 8 p.m.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.