EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Texas Dept. of Public Safety pursuit of another vehicle ended in a crash in northwest El Paso early Friday morning.

A DPS spokesperson confirmed Friday that the crash occurred near Cimarron Sage Way and Paseo Del Norte Blvd., resulting in minor injuries for some passengers.

DPS also reports that there were nine undocumented migrants involved and all are being treated for their injuries.

Our crews at the scene captured images of two vehicles that appeared to have been damaged, including a silver SUV that displayed serious damage near the driver’s side door. DPS says only one vehicle was being pursued, but a non-related vehicle was also hit in the process.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the accident and what led up to it.

KTSM 9 News will continue to follow this story for future updates both on-air and online.

