EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pursuit in Northeast El Paso ended with the arrest of one person and three migrants taken into Border Patrol custody, according to Department of Public Safety, Sgt. Elliot Torres.

The pursuit started at approximately 6:30 a.m. around Hercules and Markham, Sgt. Torres said.

The driver was arrested, and three migrant passengers were taken into Customs and Border Protection custody.

No further information has been released.