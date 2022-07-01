EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – When you’re on the freeway you see signs that say click it or ticket and there’s a reason for that, especially since people will be traveling more on Fourth of July weekend.

As an operation holiday and operations ‘CARE’ which stands for Crash Awareness Reduction Effort, DPS wants people to reduce crashes by making the right decisions when it comes to celebrating this Fourth of July.

According to Sergeant Marc Couch of DPS of Safety Education and Media Communication for the West Texas Region, troopers will be out to force speed, seatbelts, and most importantly driving under the influence.

“People need to start to make sure that they’re making a plan before you start to celebrate. If you can put those things in place and never put yourself in a situation where you’re having to decide to get behind the wheel, it’s the most important thing that you can do. So we just really urge people to use designated drivers, to use ride sharing, taxi cabs, whatever is available for you,” Couch said.

Sgt. Couch urges the community to use their common sense if going to a bar, he adds some bars do offer free Ubers.

The following tips DPS offers to people during the Fourth of July holiday are:

Don’t drink and drive Move Over or Slow Down Buckle up Slow down Eliminate distractions Drive defensively Don’t cut in front of large trucks Call 1-800-525-5555 for Texas Roadside Assistance Check your vehicle Report road hazards and suspicions Monitor weather and road conditions

Unrestrained children are a common issue when it comes to carpooling. For instance, when people want to get more people in the vehicle they rather just have somebody hold the child putting the child in danger.

Speaking of children not restrained. Sergeant Marc Couch, the Texas Department of Public Safety with safety education and media communication for the West Texas Region says make plans before celebrating and check the condition of your car if traveling far away. Such as tires and brakes.

Now when it comes to riding in a pick up truck, there are exceptions but Sgt. Couch says it’s a call for dangerous consequences and not a good idea.

“You are so highly likely to die in a crash when you get thrown from that vehicle versus staying inside where it’s been under engineering in the protection of the car, the way it’s been designed, if you are wearing that seatbelt, it will keep you in place. then it will increase your odds of surviving a crash,” Couch said.

According to DPS, the number of citation background stats is 55,776 over all for citation warnings and those include: .

SPEEDING: 17,376 NO SEATBELTS: 2,006 NO INSURANCE: 1,632 INTOXICATED 298 FELONY ARREST: 280 FUGITIVE ARREST 145

Overall Sgt. Couch wants people to be safe when celebrating the freedom of our country and do remember to think about your loved ones and take extra precaution when going out this holiday weekend.

