EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A vehicle pursuit took place this morning around 8 a.m. and ended in a crash in the Lower Valley, at the end of the chase, shots were fired. Vehicles from the Department of Public Safety and Border Patrol were involved.

A large SUV appeared to have crashed into a guardrail near a shopping center.

The intersection of North Carolina Dr. and Ladera Rd. remains closed.

DPS is investigating this incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTSM for the latest updates.