Downtown miniature golf tournament back for the summer with 13 locations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A popular mini-golf tournament hosted by the Downtown Management District returns to Downtown bars this summer.

The DMD says 13 locations including bars and restaurants will host the golf tournament on July 24. Participants will play nine holes of mini-golf during the event in teams of four from location to location.

Teams can register online until July 18 at $60 a team. After, teams will be able to register at $80 a team. Space is limited and the event is expected to sell out, DMD officials say. There is also a fast-pass option where $20 are added to regular charges.

Each team will receive a swag bag, miniature golf ball and other items during the event. Registration can be done on the DMD’s website.

Packet pick-up the day of the event will be between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the Hotel Indigo. And, golfing starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.

Participating bars include:

Circa 1963 at 325 N. Kansas (Indigo Hotel)

Craft & Social at 305 E. Franklin

EPIC Bar & Nightclub at 510 N. Stanton

Rockstar Burger Bar at 271 N. Stanton

8 1/2 Bar at 504 N. Stanton

Park Tavern at 204 E. Mills Avenue

The Tool Box at 506 N. Stanton

Dillinger’s at 303 E. Franklin

Church Bar at 212 E. Mills Suite B

Mona Bar at 410 1/2 San Antonio Ave.

Sabor at 10 Sheldon Court

The Tap Bar and Restaurant at 408 E. San Antonio Ave.

Prizes will be awarded to the best team costume, best team name, low team score, low individual score and hole-in-one’s.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.