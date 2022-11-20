EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For nearly 100 years, El Paso’s Downtown Lions Club has been a staple in the annual Thanksgiving Day parade. Now nearing that milestone, they are still the only organization that has participated in the event since it started back 1939.

While the parade plays a major role for the group, they also volunteer in the community to give back to those who need it. With this being the second parade since the pause from the 2020 pandemic, they want to make sure that everything goes smoothly.

“We touch a lot of lives and here for the parade 250,000 people should be watching I consider us to be professional float builders at this point, said Susan Driscoll, Lions Club immediate past president

While the group has been working on this year’s float for the past seven months, the week of Thanksgiving is meant to put together the finishing touches along with some volunteers from the UTEP ROTC. What they all look forward to the most here is being able to show the final product to spectators and bring them joy during the holiday.

“It’s magnificent it makes everything worthwhile all the hard work to see the kids and their and hear the crowds its unexplainable its unexplainable,” said Lamont Cain, Lions Club master builder

