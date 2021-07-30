Downtown Fiesta de las Luces kicks off this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Downtown Management District is kicking off the inaugural Downtown Fiesta de las Luces this weekend filled with music, art vendors, food trucks and fun under the lights of the Paseo de Las Luces.



The event will happen Saturday, July 31, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, August 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



The DMD is hosting the event on the historic gateway to our city which is located on South El Paso Street (Paisano to 4th Avenue).



Officials said this Saturday, you can expect to listen to local musicians and bands including Soul Parade, DJ Joe Nava, with emcee comedian Jerry “El Malkreado” Karnes. On Sunday, a celebration for the local culture with food trucks serving traditional Mexican fare, mariachis, folklorico, vendors, low riders and family friendly activities.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.