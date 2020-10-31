Downtown El Paso restaurant not shutting down, says closure would put them out of business

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says deputies will enforce all provisions in the shutdown order issued by El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego. This comes one day after The El Paso Police Department said officers would not enforce the order.

Despite the Sheriff’s announcement, Mac’s, a restaurant in Downtown, remains open for dine-in. The owner telling KTSM 9 News, if the restaurant shuts down again, it will not reopen.

“I, as a small business owner, will not survive another shutdown,” said Gelaine Apuan, the owner of Mac’s.

Apuan telling KTSM 9 News she has been following all the safety protocols and hasn’t had enough customers to fill the restaurant over 25 percent capacity. When the restaurant did ‘to-go’ orders only during the first shutdown, she was only making about 10 percent of her usual income. Adding that she has a family and her employees have families to take care of.

“I still have a mortgage on my home. I have a car payment; I have utilities, I have rent here. I have to pay my employees. I did not get rid of one employee during COVID. If you wanted to work, I made it work for you. So I did not get rid of any of my employees because they have a family too, and I know they need to take care of their family,” said Apuan.

Apuan had a few customers dining in on Saturday, saying she is going to continue operating despite the sheriff’s announcement that deputies will enforce the shutdown.

“There are corporate places that are packed constantly I can name off five restaurants that are constantly packed, they’re not doing anything for it. So maybe the sheriff’s should go there. Because as you can see this is how it’s affecting my business, I have one table in the middle of a Saturday afternoon,” said Apuan.

The El Paso Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association sending KTSM 9 News a statement that explains why the association is concerned with the County Judge’s order.

“The El Paso Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association is gravely concerned that if Judge Samaniego’s order succeeds in closing in-restaurant dining, then the COVID-19 spike will actually grow by pushing people from highly-regulated businesses into unregulated spaces like house parties and informal gatherings where we know the virus is spreading,” the statement read.

Urging the County Judge to reconsider the shut-down order. Saying El Paso restaurants are committed to helping stop COVID-19. Adding that there is more spread at house parties than at restaurants.

“But we have to follow the data, which consistently shows unregulated house parties as a major source of the spread, not restaurants. For this reason, we continue to urge all of our restaurants to follow Governor Abbott’s executive order and the statewide health protocols that are informed by the data,” the statement read.