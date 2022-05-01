EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – 24 hours after a double shooting sent two men to a local hospital, officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) are looking for any witnesses to the crime.
The shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday morning, in the parking lot of MI Bar at 1441 North Zaragoza, on the city’s far east side.
According to EPPD officials, Jose Portillo and Carlos Moreno were shot by an unknown man.
Official add that EMS transported Portillo and Moreno to Del Sol Medical Center, where they are expected to recover from their injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Non-Emergency Number at 915-832-4400 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 915-566-TIPS (8477).
RELATED STORY: Two people hospitalized after shooting in Far East El Paso
