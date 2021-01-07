‘Don’t Mess with Texas’ scholarship contest taking applications

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Applications are now available for the 2021 Don’t Mess with Texas Scholarship Contest, which recognizes Texas high school seniors who are taking an active role in litter prevention in their school or community.

The contest is open to any Texas high school senior currently attending public, private or home school and planning to attend an accredited college or university in the Fall 2021 semester.

The contest will award a total of $9,000 in scholarships to three winners in May 2021.

“We’re looking for students who are developing exciting and creative solutions to keep Texas litter-free,” said Becky Ozuna, program administrator for the Don’t Mess with Texas program. “We aim to shine a spotlight on their innovations in the hope of inspiring other Texans to do their part to keep our state beautiful.”

Litter is a big problem in Texas. One in four Texans admit to having littered in the past. The most common forms of litter are food/organic material, cigarette butts and small pieces of paper such as receipts and gum wrappers.

To enter the Don’t Mess with Texas Scholarship Contest, visit dontmesswithtexas.org. Applications must be received via online submission by 5 p.m. CST on March 31.

