Don’t break the bank, do something different this Valentine’s Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Avoid going to crowded restaurants or overspending this Valentine’s Day by joining El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department for a FREE drive-in movie at Ascarate Park.

In celebration of a day of love, the movie “Valentine’s Day” (PG-13) will be shown to moviegoers on Friday, February 14 with gates opening at 5 p.m. and movie beginning after sundown approximately 6:30 p.m. Parking will be free, according to a release.

Organizers from this event say attendees will be able to experience the movie in a drive-in setting. The movie will be shown on a large inflatable screen, sound from the movie will be broadcast over the radio on a designated radio station and over speakers outside the vehicles.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early as spots are limited.

There will also be an area available for outdoor seating for those wishing to take chairs and blankets and enjoy the movie outside of their vehicle.

According to the release, food trucks will be on-site for movie snacks and food.

Event organizers ask all attendees to dim their lights upon entering and exiting the movie area and drive cautiously. This event is family-friendly and everyone is encouraged to attend.

Don’t end the night early by bringing champagne! As a reminder, El Paso County Parks has a “no-alcohol” policy and violators will be asked to leave.

For more event information, please visit the event page at www.facebook.com/epcountyparks