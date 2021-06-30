Doniphan near Canutillo closed due to ponding

CANUTILLO, Texas (KTSM)–As rains continued in the Borderland Wednesday afternoon, Doniphan Drive near La Mesa was closed due to ponding and mud on the roadways.

Work crews were seen clearing the area with bulldozers after authorities reported flooding at SH20/Doniphan in Canutillo.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews work to clear the debris out.

