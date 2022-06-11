EPPD say to seek alternate routes for the time being.

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Police are forced to close off Doniphan Dr. east & westbound at the Sunland Park intersection due to a serious crash.

It happened around 8:30 Saturday morning when the EPPD Westside Command responded to what they deem a serious crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Special Traffic Investigations (STI) Unit were then responding to assist with a preliminary investigation.

At this time Doniphan is completely closed east and westbound at Sunland Park.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

No additional information is currently available for release.

