Donation to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank will help families impacted by COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans Fighting Hunger (EPFH) announced a fundraising event on June 18 at their headquarters to be presented with a large donation from several organizations.

The food bank, partnered with Community en Acción, will receive a donation from The Paul L. Foster Family Foundation, Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation, and MountainStar Sports Group Foundation, who started a grant program in April.

The successful grant program is matching the funds raised to provide further support to the community.

Community en Acción invites all El Pasoans to make donations to the food bank that will be providing meals for families who have been impacted by the pandemic.

The event will start at 9 a.m. at 9541 Plaza Circle and will include special guests such as Chico the Chihuahua and Ozzie the Bat mascots.