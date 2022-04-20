In addition, Reach for the Clouds donors will receive an exclusive invitation to experience La Nube before it is open to the public.

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – La Nube, El Paso’s children’s museum and science center, is inviting the public to participate in its Reach for the Clouds campaign.

Donors who make a donation of $250 will have their names recognized in the “Anything’s Possible Climber” experience area. There are limited spots available. The campaign runs through July 15, 2022.

La Nube’s design and development was, and continues to be, a community effort. Your support through a one-time donation or recurring contribution will help ensure La Nube’s long-term positive impact and accessibility to all guests.

The “Anything’s Possible” area is a 50-foot climber spans all four stories of the center and features a wheelchair challenge course on the top level. Part art installation and part jungle gym, the climber is both a gross motor skills challenge and a study of geometry comprised of cylinders, dodecahedrons, spheres, and more.

La Nube will open in early 2023; for more information, click here.

