Doña Ana County voter turnout surpasses 82,500, count resumes Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Doña Ana County’s total general election turnout surpassed 82,500 voters with a little more than 40,000 early in-person voters, a little more than 27,500 absentee voters, and almost 15,000 voters who cast ballots on Election Day.

The county is home to a little less than 129,000 registered voters.

“The turnout in this election, occurring in the midst of a pandemic, represents such an incredible demonstration of community and civic duty,” Chief Deputy Clerk Lindsey Bachman said. “I am equally inspired by the hundreds of voters that stepped forward to serve as poll workers on the frontlines of democracy, and I am incredibly grateful to the men and women of the County Clerk’s Office for their dedication and determination to see that this election was successfully administered.”

The majority of absentee ballots had been tabulated and their unofficial results reported to the Secretary of State’s Office Tuesday night.

Pursuant to New Mexico law, the absent voter board was required to stop tabulating ballots at 11 p.m. Vote tabulations for absentee ballots will continue at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

At that time, the absent voter board will convene to complete the processing of approximately 1,200 absentee ballots. A small number of Election Day write-in tabulation and hand tallying also remains.

The uncounted ballots are a sticking point in the New Mexico District 2 race between incumbent Xochitl Torres Small and former Representative Yvette Herrell.

“Thousands of votes remain uncounted and our campaign will make sure than New Mexicans have their voices heard and will continue to make sure all their votes are counted,” said Emma Caccamo, Torres Small’s campaign manager.

Unofficial results will be available at the New Mexico Secretary of State’s website: https://nmresults.azurewebsites.net/resultsSW.aspx?type=CTYALL&map=CTY&cty=07&name=Do%C3%B1a%20Ana. The results remain unofficial until after the conclusion of the state canvass.

