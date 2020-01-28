Doña Ana County supports ‘Hearts 4 Paws’ pet food drive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Pet food donations will be accepted at the Doña Ana County Government Center in support of “Hearts 4 Paws”.

According to a release, the county supports “Hearts 4 Paws”, a pet food drive that collaborates with Meals on Wheels to deliver nutrition for both senior citizens and their pets.

According to program organizers, storage bags or quart- and gallon-sized bags are needed, along with dry or canned dog and cat food.

Donations to assist seniors in keeping their pets healthy and fed will be accepted throughout the month of February and the public is encouraged to help the cause

No proof of income or residency is required for seniors to receive free pet food every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, while supplies last.

Donations are also accepted at the City of Las Cruces Regional Aquatic Center, Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, and the Eastside Community Center.