Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office requests help in possible kidnapping

A photo of a Ford Aerostar police believe Danny Facio drives / Photo courtesy of The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office says a woman may have been kidnapped last week and officers need assistance from the public to locating the individual.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to La Union to search for a woman identified as Yunuen Huerta. The deputies were assisted by members of the U.S. Border Patrol who were unable to locate Huerta on May 27.

Shortly after, Huerta called 911 again, when deputies identified a green van with an unknown New Mexico or Texas license plate. Deputies claim they saw a woman inside the van asking for help and attempted a traffic stop on the van.

The van fled from the deputies in an unknown direction.

“The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office has diligently continued to further the investigation into these circumstances,” a news release stated. “DASO has determined Huerta was the female requesting help and the female inside the van which fled from deputies.”

After a request from Huerta’s mother, Yunuen has been listed to the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

“Based on all information gathered over the past few days, our agency believes Huerta to be in danger and we are requesting the public’s help in locating her,” the news release says.

The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office says the New Mexico State Police and El Paso authorities have been notified of the matter.

Law enforcement identified the driver as Danny Facio and cellphone pings have been made to Huerta and Facio. Huerta’s number is bouncing off a signal in Clovis and Facio’s is found in Chaparral and El Paso.

The news release claims investigators “learned over the last few months,” that Facio was seen to be “paranoid” and “hallucinating” and known for using methamphetamine. He is also known to carry a .45 caliber handgun, police say.

“Facio is considered to be armed and dangerous due to his recent state of mind,” the news release says. “Facio is known by family and friends as “Chango.”

Police say he has stayed in different places including Little Road, in Anthony and San Jose Rd. in La Mesa. He stands at 5 foot 5 inches and weighs 135 pounds, police say. He is thinly built and has multiple tattoos on both his arms.

A photo of Danny Facio / Courtesy of the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office.

He was last seen driving a late 1990’s Ford Aerostar faded green van with a broken driver side window and might have a faded NM license plate. The vehicle is consistent with what deputies saw the day of the attempted traffic stop.

The public is encouraged to call Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority at 575-526-0795, detective Jessica Gonzalez 575-525-1911 or any local law enforcement agency.

“Do not attempt to approach Facio as we do believe him to be armed and dangerous,” police say.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.